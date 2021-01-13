Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Announces GBX 0.33 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EPIC stock opened at GBX 68.07 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. Ediston Property Investment Company has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.07. The stock has a market cap of £143.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.36.

In other news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 14,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

