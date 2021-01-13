EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 378.2% in December

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 378.2% from the December 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 669.5 days.

EDRVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

