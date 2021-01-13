Electra Price Hits $0.0000 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 105.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market cap of $614,228.30 and $7,635.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electra has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,601,476,449 coins and its circulating supply is 28,734,319,896 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

