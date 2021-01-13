Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 7.3%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.23. 27,648,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 17,343,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLO. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.62. The firm has a market cap of $681.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $890,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

