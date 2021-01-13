Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1549520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.72.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$243.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.9328055 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

