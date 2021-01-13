Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.21. 141,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,702. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

