Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lifted by Truist from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.13.

LLY stock opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $189.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

