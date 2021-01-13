Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $218,511.62 and $12.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.95 or 0.03059226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 159.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,751,801 coins and its circulating supply is 40,700,469 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.