Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 4,437 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 653,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $52.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

