Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys New Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Badger Meter by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. 6,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

