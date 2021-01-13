Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,378. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.