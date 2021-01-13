Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $205.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $206.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57.

