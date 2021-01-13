Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 176 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 215,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,348,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,833,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,307,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $211.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

