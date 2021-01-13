Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 72.4% in December

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eltek stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eltek has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of -2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

