Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 992.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,411. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $84.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

