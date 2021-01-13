Emirex Token Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Emirex Token token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001270 BTC on major exchanges. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emirex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00401459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.73 or 0.04304424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Emirex Token Token Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,058,735 tokens. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com. The Reddit community for Emirex Token is https://reddit.com/