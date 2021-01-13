EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $3.82. EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 16,748 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 18.51 and a quick ratio of 17.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.47 million and a PE ratio of -84.08.

EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.26 million for the quarter.

In other EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 25,900 shares of EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$103,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,000.

EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) Company Profile (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

