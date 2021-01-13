Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDVMF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

EDVMF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 14,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,025. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

