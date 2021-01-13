Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 500052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Specifically, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$900,739.84 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

