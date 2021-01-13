Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $12.58 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $12.58 million and $2.75 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.00354210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002867 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001263 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.01039285 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

