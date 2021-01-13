Enecuum (ENQ) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $244,978.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042724 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005651 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00395401 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042414 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.33 or 0.04152583 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013383 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Enecuum Coin Profile
ENQ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,146,441 coins and its circulating supply is 150,146,440 coins. The Reddit community for Enecuum is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “
Enecuum Coin Trading
Enecuum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.
