Enecuum (ENQ) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $244,978.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00395401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.33 or 0.04152583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,146,441 coins and its circulating supply is 150,146,440 coins. The Reddit community for Enecuum is https://reddit.com/