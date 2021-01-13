Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1068193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

The firm has a market cap of C$678,164.50 and a PE ratio of -17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.75.

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

