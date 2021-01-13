Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 2.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

