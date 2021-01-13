Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:ET opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 2.61. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 37.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 247,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 67,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

