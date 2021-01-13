ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.00 by Barclays

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.28 ($16.80).

Get ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) alerts:

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €13.51 ($15.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.64 and a 200 day moving average of €11.74. ENGIE SA has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.