Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get ENI alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 30.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 4,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.