Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.46. Enlivex Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENLV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

