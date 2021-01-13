Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENTG. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

ENTG stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

