Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 7,967,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.