Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTOF. Pareto Securities started coverage on Entra ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Entra ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

ENTOF remained flat at $$22.15 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

