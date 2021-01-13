Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. BidaskClub cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $3,332,217.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,710 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

