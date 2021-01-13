EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) PT Set at C$1.60 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.60 target price on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CVE ENW opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$154.86 million and a PE ratio of -34.75. EnWave Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.72.

About EnWave Co. (ENW.V)

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

