EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

