EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Down 86.6% in December

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 172,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

