Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.