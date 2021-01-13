Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.