Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.64. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

AMG opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

