Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after acquiring an additional 924,225 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $131,441,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

