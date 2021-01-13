Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DRNA. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $109,915.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,180 shares of company stock worth $25,181,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after buying an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 59,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.