Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The AES Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The AES in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year.

Get The AES alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $23.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of AES opened at $26.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $47,002,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The AES by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $11,871,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.