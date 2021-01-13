Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will earn $6.74 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.20.

TSE:BNS opened at C$68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.30. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

