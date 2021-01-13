Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ares Management Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after buying an additional 1,289,571 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 23.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,192 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 25.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 754,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,138,000 after purchasing an additional 324,207 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 150.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 295,720 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock valued at $51,731,114. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

