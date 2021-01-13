Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $24.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ERRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.