ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.36. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

