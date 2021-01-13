Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Lourdes Gibbons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Essent Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.