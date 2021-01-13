Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:EEYUF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Essential Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

