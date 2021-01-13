Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.67. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.58 EPS.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

