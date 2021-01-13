Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.8-178.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.2 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 212,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,865. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of 148.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.