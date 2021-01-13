EtherGem Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $319,498.07 and $51,850.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00401459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.73 or 0.04304424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

