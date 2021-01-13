Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $207.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

